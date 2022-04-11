The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 184,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,629. Kroger has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

