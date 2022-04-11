The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $91.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 276,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

