The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.55. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $16.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.47 to $16.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.51 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day moving average is $360.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

