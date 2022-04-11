The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

HIG stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

