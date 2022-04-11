The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 3,800” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,227.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,890.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). Insiders acquired a total of 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

