The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CPNG stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.71. Coupang has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

