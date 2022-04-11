The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.89 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,649,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

