The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.