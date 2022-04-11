The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $824.78 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to post $824.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $854.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.10 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $411.45 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.51 and a 200-day moving average of $406.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $8,072,449 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

