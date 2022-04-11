The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $55.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

