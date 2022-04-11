Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity. Looking ahead, Textron expects a ramp up of its commercial deliveries, which should boost its top line. It launches products to capture more market share. It boasts a solid solvency position in the short term. It also has impressive financial ratios, which further reflect its solid financial position. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. Global air travel started 2022 on a soft note, thanks to the spread of Omnicron variant worldwide. This might have an adverse impact on the stock’s near-term results. A comparative analysis of the its trailing 12-month EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Get Textron alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.