Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $471,271.01 and $139.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,265.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.90 or 0.00738875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00199647 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

