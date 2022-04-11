Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.89 Billion

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $86.76 or 0.00213787 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $30.79 billion and approximately $2.89 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 748,371,010 coins and its circulating supply is 354,839,878 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.