Ternoa Achieves Market Cap of $25.63 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $540,599.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 554,263,444 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

