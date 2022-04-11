Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

