Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

