TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 171,314 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.51 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

