Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Insider Purchases C$5,264,112.50 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.64 per share, with a total value of C$5,264,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 463,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,420,217.89.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.08 per share, with a total value of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,899,287.50.

Shares of TECK.A opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.80. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$28.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.