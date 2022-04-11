TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$68.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$73.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.54. The company has a market cap of C$72.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.67. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.39.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

