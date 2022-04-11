Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

