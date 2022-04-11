Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.