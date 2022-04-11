Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.44) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.27% from the company’s previous close.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.94).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.81. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Superdry news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,639.34). Also, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,113.21). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,999.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

