Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $61.00 million and $1.10 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,473,547 coins and its circulating supply is 350,854,198 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

