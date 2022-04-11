Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSY opened at $1.45 on Monday. Sunlink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41.

About Sunlink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

