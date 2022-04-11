Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,094,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $101,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in State Street by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of STT traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

