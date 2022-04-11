Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 819,222 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $197,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 19,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

