Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 787,558 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,067,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $96,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

