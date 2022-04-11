Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,098 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,098 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $89,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,249. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

