Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,682 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $166,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.26. 4,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

