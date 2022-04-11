Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 176,243 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $211,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

NYSE APD traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $251.58. 8,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

