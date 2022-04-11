Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 174,588 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $219,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,252. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

