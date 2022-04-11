Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $105,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.