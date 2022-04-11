Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $93,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 392,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

