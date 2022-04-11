Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 426,453 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 426,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $91,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $72.98. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

