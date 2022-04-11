Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 194,526 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $182,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,655. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.69. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

