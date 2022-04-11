Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $98.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $98,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after acquiring an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.55. 11,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.84 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

