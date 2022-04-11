Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $189.76 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $189,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $5.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.61. 27,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,409. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

