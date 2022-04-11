Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $163,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $466.66. 7,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

