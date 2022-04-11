Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $173,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,366. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $246.14. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

