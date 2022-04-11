Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 995,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $87,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $84.23. 19,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.