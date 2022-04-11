Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $87,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average of $228.60. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $145.64 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.