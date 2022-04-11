Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $110,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.00. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

