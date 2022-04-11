Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Bill.com worth $88,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,759,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

BILL traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,459. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average is $245.46.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

