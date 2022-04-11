Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 37,232 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Zscaler worth $93,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,117. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average is $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.