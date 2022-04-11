Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 276,175 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $107,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $161.37. 28,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,220. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.