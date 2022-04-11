Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

PYPL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.90. 331,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,457. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

