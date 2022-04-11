Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 550,468 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.