StockNews.com Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 61.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Transocean by 48.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 914,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 297,226 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Transocean by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,235 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 25.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

