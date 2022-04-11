StockNews.com Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

