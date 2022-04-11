StockNews.com Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

