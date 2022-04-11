StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of -258.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

